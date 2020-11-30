The ‘thin, blue line’ flag and what it represents
To the editor:
The first appearance of the “thin, blue line” dates back to the early 1900s when the United States Army marched into battle in their blue uniforms. Together, standing alongside, the soldiers formed a blue line, thus beginning the history we know today as the Thin Blue Line.
In the 1950s, the blue line was adopted by law enforcement professionals to represent their courage and sacrifice while protecting the American people. The thin, blue line emblem was established to symbolize all law-enforcement personnel similar to the Red Cross symbol representing all medical personnel. The thin, blue line embodies the unbreakable component of law enforcement standing as a safety barrier between the law-abiding citizens of America and the criminally inclined.
Ronald Reagan once said, “Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid.” Above the blue line represents the “good” spoken in Reagan’s quote, while below the line represents the “evil.” The law enforcement brothers and sisters in the United States make Ronald Reagan’s quote a reality, and the thin, blue line represents their constant bravery. They risk their lives daily upon the streets of America. The thin, blue line is a small token to remind us that the presence of law enforcement is to bring forth peace and diminish hostility and violence. The flag containing the thin, blue line pays homage to our law enforcement. Displaying the flag demonstrates support to our law officers for their thankless efforts in keeping the peace.
Margaret Gregor-Bilotta, Hinsdale