To the editor: While it was very easy to get caught up in the many crimes of Donald Trump over the summer, I became immersed in a very readable book by historian Nancy MacLean: “Democracy in Chains.”
It helped me to understand the background of our current situation. Most Americans, if they’re in the least bit politically engaged, focus on the here and now, election results, etc., while the radical libertarian right wing has been playing a very long game to alter the fabric of American democracy. It began in the post-Civil War era but found its footing in the mid 1950s with the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The ongoing effort to do away with public education goes back to that fateful time.
When President Joe Biden gave his “soul of the nation” speech, he sounded the alarm about a cult-like group of Donald Trump followers. Of course we should be worried about the possible violence they would foment, but the concept of democracy is much broader. Restricting voting to desired classes of citizens is an ongoing issue. The MAGA Republicans feel that when everyone votes, they lose.
I’m sure the radical libertarian big-money donors thought they hit pay dirt with a Mitt Romney/Paul Ryan ticket in 2012. Unfortunately for them, both men were totally devoid of charisma, but the false concept of "makers and takers" took hold.
It won't be easy, but we need all hands on deck to fight for our democracy.
Stephanie Hoadley, New Marlborough