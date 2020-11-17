To the editor:
“Joe Biden’s election will bring socialism to this country” became a major plank in the objections raised by Trump supporters as Election Day approached. We were transported back to the ’50s, and Sen. Joe McCarthy was once more on the wall with his shrill and endless warning that the all-powerful and fiendishly crafty communists were at the gate.
Even the stale communist theories and phrases like “Democratic socialist policies” and the more current “fake news” are still the favorite catchphrases for some current letter writers who just can’t find new and better metaphors.
What seems missed in all this fulmination is recognition that many of these socialist programs, long in place in this country, have been providing life-supporting benefits to the parents of these objectors or to the objectors themselves, some dating from the New Deal legislation under FDR in the ’30s. I suspect that, if we had all these objectors in one room and asked how many have personally fed or are even now feeding from the trough of these socialist programs or enjoying the services they provide, every hand would be raised.
Consider the following provided under federal or state programs: Social Security (passed in 1935), federal student loans, the Department of Agriculture, Amtrak, the court systems, public defenders, disability insurance, Department of Energy, the EPA, FBI, FCC, FDA, FEMA, fire departments, food stamps, garbage collections, public housing, public libraries, Medicare, Medicaid, NASA, National Weather Service, national parks, Peace Corps, public schools, sewer systems, snow removal, street lighting, the federal highway system, the post office, vaccines, veterans' health services, the WIC program, all branches of the armed forces and a host of others it would take all day to list.
We may not be a socialist nation with a socialist national philosophy, but we do spend a lot of money taking care of our citizens, and that’s what makes us the United States of America.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield