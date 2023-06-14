Letter: The three strikes against the modern Republican Party

To the editor: Republicans are living in a bubble that echoes what they want to hear.
They have blocked out what polls are telling them, or maybe they just don’t care.
Previously, Congress passed legislation that Republicans didn’t like. Rather than following the traditional path by fighting it out in the next budget debate, they chose the debt ceiling as the field of battle. They passed a shocking bill that was dictated by their far right, with cuts that would hurt veterans, education, Medicaid, etc. They falsely claimed they were being fiscally responsible, but made the Trump administration tax cuts off limits and reversed some income producing IRS funding, so that excuse rang hollow. Despite Republican threats to allow a default, cooler heads prevailed and chaos was averted. Strike one.
By invoking harsh anti-abortion restrictions in red states, announcing they would favor a federal abortion ban, ignoring the need to have common sense gun controls, making it harder for people of color to vote and by being anti-immigration, Republicans are alienating large voting blocs. But again, they do not seem to care. Strike two.
Donald Trump continues to be the front runner in the polls, and as more candidates enter the race, the better are his chances to be the nominee. Gov. Ron DeSantis had a big reelection win in Florida, but his way of governing should be a disaster on the national stage and DeSantis' inability to stand up to Trump has allowed him to be characterized as a Trump mini-me.
Trump’s legal problems might make his run for the presidency a moot point. Regardless, he has shown that those not loyal to him shall suffer. If he is not the Republican nominee, you can count on Trump doing everything he can to make sure no Republican other than him will occupy the Oval Office. Maybe Republicans are blind to that as well. Strike three.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington