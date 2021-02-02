The totalitarian left
To the editor: No thinking American who loves this nation accepts or condones any violent intrusion into our Capitol.
By the same token, no thinking American should accept or condone this outrageous, divisive, politically motivated rush to judgment by Democrats and their media partners. Lacking facts and fueled by emotionalism, they’ve constructed their inflammatory narrative of “ insurrection,” declaring former President Donald Trump and all his supporters guilty of incitement. They are now busy punishing us by taking away our First Amendment right of free speech, with big tech, their wealthiest donors and enablers, shutting down and censoring all things conservative to oppose the “insurrection.”
What’s actually happening should be evident to anyone standing apart from four years of lies and hate peddled by the Dems and their media. The only insurrection in America is underway from the left/Democrats.
The key word is totalitarianism: raw power. Fascists and Marxists use the same scenario. What happened to the Jews in 1930s Germany: marginalize, demonize, stigmatize, dehumanize, cancel. The left gave this method a four-year trial run on former President Trump. With their media abetting instead of vetting, both now feel free to use the lie of “insurrection” to try out the scenario on everyone in his administration and even his voters. Unprecedented here that a party in power openly attempts to “take out” their opposition by canceling their constitutional rights.
Unfortunately America, Biden’s wonderful-sounding words are as empty as his suit. He should step up and put an end to his party’s insanity but he won’t. He’s a willing participant. Someone who’s pivoted on every major stand in 50 years isn’t a leader but a follower, a professional sniffer of political winds. This man wouldn’t have emerged from the primaries without the protection of the media and machinations of the Democratic National Committee. The president can’t or won’t answer a reporter’s straight, honest questions: “Come on, man, give me a break.” Americans, fasten your seatbelts, it’s already a nasty ride.
Leo Delaney, Dalton