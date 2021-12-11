To the editor: I would like to respond to Thomas King’s recent letter about the town of Dalton street plowing, especially the part about Taunton Terrace. ("Letter: Do Dalton leaders really want this street fight on their hands?," Eagle, Dec. 3.)
My brother owned a house on Taunton Terrace for many years. For a brief time, the town did plow the street and then abruptly stopped. The residents met, hired a lawyer and went to the town fathers for help. They were denied.
My son bought the house from my brother and has lived there for 15 years, and the town has never maintained or plowed the street. Once again, the neighbors got together, hired a lawyer and went to the town fathers for help. They were denied.
These people pay taxes as you and I do but certainly do not get the benefits that we do. They maintain and plow the road, to the best of their ability, and pay for this themselves. Several years ago, one resident needed the ambulance and it had to be backed down the street to reach the house. I wonder, God forbid, what would happen if these people needed a fire truck.
So, I am not sure just what the Taunton Terrace residents “won.”
Kathleen Burke, Dalton