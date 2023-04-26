Letter: The Triplex Cinema means a lot to me

To the editor: I’m writing to you because the Triplex Cinema means so much to me, and I don’t want to lose it.
It is a place and name that embodies an important presence in our community and holds much promise for our future as a nonprofit community owned theatre and educational resource.
I have enjoyed viewing a great variety of films at the Triplex over the years, both before and since the safe reopening. The reasons why I feel the community-owned nonprofit is the best model for the Berkshires has been expressed in detail in our local papers by professionals in the film industry, who for decades have known and understood the uniqueness of the Triplex. ("A second buyer is coming in hot for The Triplex movie theater in Great Barrington," Eagle, April 6.)
I hope everyone will support the efforts of the Save the Triplex group by contributing to its purchase as soon as possible via savethetriplex.org. Our home won’t be the same without a community-owned and -run Triplex.
Judy Pieschel, Great Barrington