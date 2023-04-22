Letter: The Triplex is a social treasure worth saving

To the editor: The possible loss of the Triplex theater in Great Barrington would be devastating for people of all ages but particularly for those of us for whom going out to dinner and a movie is the social highlight of the week. ("A second buyer is coming in hot for The Triplex movie theater in Great Barrington," Eagle, April 6.)
I’m in my 70s, and much of my social life revolves around going to the movies with friends.
I love a good movie and have volunteered for Berkshire International Film Festival for many years, but I also like to sit down and relax with a bag of popcorn once in a while. I would like to see the Triplex become a community-run nonprofit that would continue to nourish the cultural life of this wonderful town and its surrounding neighbors.
There is a deadline looming and we can’t delay in saving this valuable resource. Everyone should get behind supporting savethetriplex.org and donate whatever you can afford. Do it now, please.
Peggy Reeves, Great Barrington