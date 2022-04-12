To the editor: The recent authentication of the emails contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop by The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN, among others, reveals the corrupt way that politicians and news organization use pronouncements by “experts,” even when they are admittedly speculating, to justify the suppression of important news.
In the case of the laptop, first reported on by the New York Post in October 2020, “more than 50 former senior intelligence officials” signed a letter stating that “the arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter … has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” All major mainstream news outlets (and the “fact-checkers”) seized upon that statement to declare the Post’s story false. Twitter and Facebook used it to justify censoring the story on their platforms. Leslie Stahl famously derided President Donald Trump in her "60 Minutes" interview, asserting the laptop “can’t be verified.” This wholesale censorship deprived voters the opportunity to assess the implications of wholesale corruption exposed by those emails before casting their ballots.
Yet the intelligence officials admitted they had no idea whether the Post’s reporting was accurate, saying “we do not know if the emails … are genuine or not and … do not have evidence of Russian involvement.” None had actually seen the laptop.
The story broke on the precipice of the 2020 election. Suppressing it was no doubt the intent of the authors, and numerous polls show the story would have changed votes. Many of the signatories will be well known to your readers, yet none will pay any price for their deceit. We should never forget who they are, or what they did. Here are their names:
Jim Clapper, Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, Thomas Finger, Rick Ledgett, John McLaughlin, Michael Morell, Mike Vickers, Doug Wise, Nick Rasmussen, Russ Travers, Andy Liepman, John Moseman, Larry Pfeiffer, Jeremy Bash, Rodney Snyder, Glenn Gerstell, David B. Buckley, Nada Bakos, Patty Brandmaier, James B. Bruce, David Cariens, Janice Cariens, Paul Kolbe, Peter Corsell, Brett Davis, Roger Zane George, Steven L. Hall, Kent Harrington, Don Hepburn, Timothy D. Kilbourn, Ron Marks, Jonna Hiestand Mendez, Emile Nakhleh, Gerald A. O’Shea, David Priess, Pam Purcilly, Marc Polymeropoulos, Chris Savos, Nick Shapiro, John Sipher, Stephen Slick, Cynthia Strand, Greg Tarbell, David Terry, Greg Treverton, John Tullius, David A. Vanell, Winston Wiley, Kristin Wood.
Rob Grien, West Stockbridge