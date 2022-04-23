To the editor: I served in the Marines from 1957 to 1969. I later served in the Air Force from 1984 to 1999, when I turned 60.
I started with the Air Force in a security police unit that did air base ground defense. The mission was to set up a perimeter defense around dirt road air strips.
If we were engaged by a larger force, we were expected to hold them off until the strip was evacuated, then break contact and escape and evade. So, because of that, and like Marines all over the country, I’m focused on Ukrainian fellow Marines under siege in Mariupol. There are some still alive who survived the breakout from Chosin Reservoir in Korea and many who held out at the Khe Sanh siege in Vietnam.
There are vets of all branches who are watching Ukrainians fighting for democracy against daunting odds. We are frustrated at the lack of air power we are providing. Aren’t there some Patriot anti-missile missiles? For the long haul, aren’t there A-10 tank killers in mothballs in Arizona?
We need to show a blustering bully that his threats of a nuclear World War III will not deter us from aiding a country that has taken the baton from us as the world’s defender of democracy. The Ukrainians aren’t asking us to come ourselves, only to provide their embattled troops with the means to combat the forces of totalitarianism. Somewhere, there’s a Ukrainian Patton looking for a way to relieve the Ukrainian equivalent of Bastogne.
Robert M. Grace, Becket