To the editor: Once again, someone, somewhere has decided for us all that North Street needs a "new look."
There seems to be unlimited state money for these useless makeovers that seek to confuse and alienate the very citizens who use this major thoroughfare.
I have written to Mayor Linda Tyer and Gov. Charlie Baker asking them to explain to me the need for this project and also to ask them when was the public invited to comment? Who designed the "new look"? And also, how much is this costing?
I try to keep up on local issues but these "improvement" projects seem to come out of nowhere and seem to answer none of the problems Pittsfield is currently facing, including gun violence.
Please stop putting money into a street and find better ways to help our citizens.
Terrence Girard, Pittsfield