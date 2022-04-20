To the editor: When a close friend chose an immune-hardy route for dealing with COVID-19, I was envious though also leery of my own body’s ability to fight off the virus.
Living just outside Manhattan during COVID’s harrowing spring of 2020, my friend buckled down with a trusted group of holistic unvaccinated and prepared to treat the virus with a homeopathic protocol. A year into the pandemic, when confessing my fear of long COVID due to an autoimmune condition, my friend cheered me on: “You’re stronger than you think.” Though she meant to console, I felt oddly invalidated, that is, until I understood this attitude as the unique privilege of the immune-hardy.
Sympathy for those more vulnerable is difficult when we are feeling strong. For the less immune-hardy, contracting COVID is a potential game of Russian roulette, if it turns out that we are not stronger than we think. This is not victimization, but rational prudence.
In a recent text, this friend reported her family members had contracted COVID and now “feel blessed with documented lifelong immunity”. As a therapist, I understand it’s human to seek certainty amid chaos. I get it. Each of us must weave some order into COVID’s crazy and ever-shifting sands. I care deeply for my friend, and imagine we all wish that, like chicken pox, a mild COVID case might purchase that prized lifelong immunity, and an end to the pandemic. Sadly, this has not been the case for the 900,000 Americans who have now died from the disease, or the estimated 11 million who struggle daily with long COVID.
Despite herd immunity through vaccination, illness, or a combination of the two, society will need to recognize the existence of two distinct COVIDs: One for the immune-hardy and one for the rest of us.
Margo Davis, Sheffield