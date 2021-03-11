To the editor: We live in a country known as the United States of America.
Sadly, we are no longer united. How did we come to this place? I believe we must consider the following circumstances that may have contributed to this great divide that exists in our once beloved country.
Russia has used a method called agitprop to deal with dissidents — those disagreeing with the government. Agitprop stands for agitation and propaganda. Innocent or uneducated people are easily persuaded if lies or untruths are repeated often enough; the more absurd the lie, the more readily people will believe it because they think it wouldn’t be said if there wasn’t some truth to it. It has been said that “If a lie is repeated often enough, people will come to believe it.” So much for common sense and scrutinizing what is on the printed page.
I believe we were still struggling as a nation when Donald Trump came along. People admired him as a “self-made billionaire,” although he got his start with one million dollars from his father. He is a brash and rude man and some people admire that or are fascinated by him. I can’t see what there is to admire about a man who makes fun of a person with disabilities or calls a Black man in the audience “my African American man sitting over there.”
Power can be a dangerous thing in the wrong hands and I believe Donald Trump is a danger to our country. He wouldn’t reveal what he and Vladimir Putin discussed in their meeting which, at the very least, is suspicious.
We don’t need a dictator and I am fearful of whatever lies we might be told in the future, and, more importantly, how many people will believe the lies. I would ask that people get their news from various sources so that they can make an informed decision. Please be vigilant and pay attention. Our future depends on it.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield