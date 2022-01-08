To the editor: This is in response to a recent letter about the nursing home situation ("Letter: There are good nursing homes in the Berkshires, too," Eagle, Jan. 5).
Please understand it is not as simple as all that. There are only one or two that will accept MassHealth for those under 65 and currently we are also running up against filled beds and homes closing to new patients due to COVID. I currently have a loved one in a home. I tried for months to care for him at home but, due to my own health issues, could no longer do so alone. We have no family that is close enough to assist me and I have been unable to find proper care at home care.
This seems to be due to lack of financial incentives, as well as lack of available workers (whatever the reasons). I am watching my loved one be neglected daily but can no longer go and assist in his care because the home has been basically shuttered due to COVID. I am allowed 30 minutes once a week in their library to visit. He goes weeks at a time without a real shower, has spent days in bed and has gone hours without a diaper change.
They deny much of it or just say how understaffed they are. That is understandable, but these are human beings and more needs to be done immediately. My loved one is already facing an uphill battle and I spend part of every day in tears.
Laura Murphy, Lee