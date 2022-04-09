To the editor: I have been upset all day by a recent letter to the editor asking for our government to be changed to a parliamentary democracy. ("Letter: We need a no-confidence vote mechanism in the U.S.," Eagle, April 6.)
And the letter contained a gratuitous smear at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who actually have the economy doing very well and who are forcefully responding to the despicable situation in Ukraine, with Russian soldiers executing civilians.
The president and vice president are responding appropriately to the Russian onslaught, and I wish all the best to the Ukrainian people.
Jay Pasachoff, Williamstown