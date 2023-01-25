Letter: The vaccine protected me from severe COVID

To the editor: To those who choose to believe getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID doesn't work, I got news for you: You're wrong.
It does work. It doesn't fully prevent you from getting the virus, but it does prevent you from getting extremely sick and being hospitalized. Recently, after returning from vacationing in New York, I had a heavy discomfort in my throat and tested positive for COVID. The doctors told me I was healthy thanks to the immunization, and my chances of hospitalization were slim.
They were right. Thanks to getting vaccinated, my COVID symptoms were mild with just the discomfort in my throat and low energy, plus a rather yucky taste in my mouth from the medicine they give for treatment. But it was worth it. It brought my health back, and it can bring back yours, too.
COVID is no longer a death sentence. If you catch it, even if you've been vaccinated, you can and will get well. Just follow the doctors' orders. But more so, be optimistic. That I think plays a huge part in testing negative again. I was told it would be at least three weeks before COVID was totally out of me. Thanks to the vaccine, the booster, taking the medication and being optimistic, I tested negative in just one week. Try it.
Brian Isaac, Adams