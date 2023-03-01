Letter: The value of family

To the editor: My motto is “family is everything.”
My husband passed away five years ago and I miss him, but I realize how important my loving family has been to me. Lately, I have been thinking about lucky I am. I heard a love song with words that could describe how I feel about my family. The song is “You Are So Beautiful” and the words are ”You are everything I hoped for and all I’ll ever need.”
I hope people with loving families appreciate them since I know how lucky I am.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield