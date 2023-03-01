<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: The value of family

To the editor: My motto is “family is everything.”

My husband passed away five years ago and I miss him, but I realize how important my loving family has been to me. Lately, I have been thinking about lucky I am. I heard a love song with words that could describe how I feel about my family. The song is “You Are So Beautiful” and the words are ”You are everything I hoped for and all I’ll ever need.”

I hope people with loving families appreciate them since I know how lucky I am.

Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield

