To the editor: After the 1929 crash on Wall Street, the Bank for International Settlements made an agreement on Jan. 20, 1930, to determine the legal status of the BIS and all other banks operating under the BIS.
Articles 14 and 15 gave them full immunity from prosecution. The Glass-Steagall Act was passed in 1933 in order to set a regulatory firewall between commercial banks and high risk investment banks. This was to limit commercial banks from using depositor’s money in high risk investments.
The act was repealed in 1999, which set the stage for the mortgage-backed security crisis of 2007-08. Prior to this, the American dream was alive and well; a home was an individual’s rightful place to live, protected under our Constitution. After the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999, banks took extraordinary risks and sacrificed the American dream in the process and, due to the BIS agreement, there were no prosecutions; justice was never served, while many Americans lost their homes.
Our American dream has been vanishing since 2008, when nearly $5 trillion of mortgage-backed securities were pooled together in tranches, given dubious credit ratings and sold on stock market exchanges. This is when a home transitioned from an individual’s rightful place to live, to a commodity packaged on Wall Street and sold to the highest bidder. The United States has been the beacon of hope for many people around the world, because our Constitution and Declaration of Independence are predicated on John Locke’s treatise on inalienable rights. Locke believed people are born with natural rights: life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness. The duty of the government is to protect those rights, not to infringe upon them.
The people are the sovereign power; the government gains authority through the consent of the governed. The Fraser Institute measures economic freedom. Each country gets a ranking. If you click on their dataset, you can see the United States currently ranks sixth as we are allowed to “own property as an inalienable right protected under our Constitution,” compared to Russia, 100th, or China, 116th. The Fraser Institute confirms: People are lifted out of poverty when they are allowed to own property and participate in free markets — something to be protected, not legislated away.
Reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act and eliminating mortgage-backed securities might go a long way toward restoring the American dream.
Lucinda Shmulsky, New Marlborough