The wonders of vaccination
To the editor: After four years of living in fear of our president and his gang of criminals, we have a remarkable breakthrough in our government’s services.
My wife and I are seniors and were able to arrange to be vaccinated. I say bravo to the services we received at the vaccination center at the field house at the Berkshire Community College. The entire process was a joy. We received our date and time for our vaccination. Approaching the field house, we could see large, flashing neon signs and police officers guiding us to a well-lit parking area. Wheelchairs were available for disabled seniors. We were greeted by staff members who directed us into a large, heated plastic tent. Another staff member took our temperature and made sure that we used the available hand sanitizer. We were then directed into the enormous field house, and I admired what was done to facilitate the delivery of vaccines to a constant stream of vaccination candidates.
There were 15 tables with a person on one side with a computer. On the other side were two chairs, and in one was the person who would administer the shot. We were immediately asked to sit down; we were assisted in filling out a form we had been given, and then we were each vaccinated. In the center part of the gym, there were chairs spaced apart by at least 10 feet, and we were given a card with a time listed on it and told to go and sit and wait for 15 minutes and if we were feeling well enough to leave. We then proceeded to another table where we were asked if we could access a computer at home and if so, we would receive information about our second shot.
The total time it took for our vaccination was about 20 minutes. The entire experience was professional, courteous, warm, caring, efficient and well-organized. After four fearful years of living in a country controlled by a lying sociopath who tried to deny a pandemic, I wanted to cry with joy when I left. I have not been able to be proud of our country and what our government was doing. I felt my breath coming back when I left that field house. This is America and not what it had been for the past four years.
Rocco Cirigliano, Richmond