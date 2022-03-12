To the editor: In a world where kids can learn, on the internet, how to build a bomb, there are parents who want books banned. They should check their kids' browsing history.
There are people who grumble about gas prices going up a few cents, yet some of them manage to find the almost $10 to buy a pack of cigarettes.
Some people complain about mask mandates being "cruel," while children's hospitals in Ukraine are being bombed.
And there are roads in Berkshire County that look like Dresden after the war.
Is it just me, or is the world out of whack?
Phyllis Ragusa, Richmond