The worst president ever
To the editor: I don’t remember ever seeing a trial where the jurors knew the outcome before the first word was spoken.
The House managers won the Trump impeachment like a no-hitter in baseball. But the Republican senators, who took an oath to protect and defend the American people, cared only about their own reelections. And the worst president in American history got away with the worst impeachment charges of all time just as he’s gotten away with everything his whole life.
How did such an embarrassment ever get into the White House in the first place? He got there because after eight years of a Black president, Donald Trump’s racist base was so angry that they would have voted for anyone who promised a white America. We’ve all come across disappointing people in our lives, but no one comes close to this disgraceful excuse for a human being.
Joe Biden is our current president. The press, who represents the people, and is not the enemy of the people, should pay close attention to what Biden is doing in the Oval Office and stop covering Trump altogether. Who cares what Trump has to say? Who, with a mind, ever cared? Paying no further attention to him is what Trump fears the most.
People are leaving the country. Over 300,000 have left New York City alone. The big shots, including the disgraceful Trump himself, are buying remote islands in the Caribbean. They know something in our future does not look good, and they want a place to escape to when the inevitable hits. Many young people should consider doing the same. As the 1 percent gets ever richer on Wall Street at the expense of the poor and the middle class, the future of our country is hanging in the balance. This kind of wealth discrepancy can go on just so far before violence breaks out. This is our last chance to save our democracy.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington