To the editor: Kudos to The Eagle for publishing opinion pieces from area middle and high school students.
I just finished reading “The broken foundations of our housing inequality crisis” by Mirabelle Meyers (Eagle, March 11) and was very impressed by her succinct discussion of an issue that shouldn’t be controversial. If Berkshire County is to succeed economically, we must be able to house our workforce. Perhaps students should be encouraged to attend and speak at town meetings where the adults in the room can’t seem to see past their misguided perceptions whenever the opportunity to create affordable housing is mentioned.
I continue to be disappointed by folks who think that affordable housing will “change the character” of our small towns. That seems like coded language for something.
Children are the future. Let’s listen to what they have to say and perhaps we can all move Berkshire County forward to a healthier future.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge