To the editor: Stockbridge Select Board Chairman White has proposed a residential tax exemption that is permitted by a 1979 state law.
In the 43 years since, only 16 of the 351 municipalities in the commonwealth have adopted it, and it is reasonably clear why so few have made that choice.
I’ve owned a Stockbridge home for more than 30 years. Sometimes Stockbridge was my full-time residence, and at other times we were here less than half the year and so, in effect, second-home owners. However many months I spent here or elsewhere, I have always acted as if Stockbridge is my home. I support local businesses and activities, volunteer for local organizations and answer the call when local organizations and services seek donations.
I agree on the importance of providing assistance to residents who may be struggling to pay their taxes, but using the broad-brush stroke of the 1979 legislation is an ill-conceived way of doing it. At every assessment level, a table Assessor Michael Blay has provided the Select Board shows that its use would result in a $2,213 difference between the tax paid by a resident and that paid by a nonresident. For those full-time residents whose property is assessed above the community average ($600,000), this looks like a windfall, not needed relief, and it is one that effectively excuses them from supporting those who may need this assistance. It unfairly penalizes part-time residents who support the local economy, businesses and whose taxes support town services like education, in which they will never participate, helping to make Stockbridge, and the Berkshires in general, the vibrant communities they are.
As a community, we need to stand together and ensure no resident of Stockbridge is forced to leave our community because of an inability to pay their taxes. A more targeted process, such as a confidential means-testing process or providing adequate education about the already existent programs (such as senior tax deferral or senior circuit breaker) or, if possible, setting an assessment level above which the RTE would not be used could address this issue without creating the divisiveness that a residential tax exemption does. That would be more consistent with the social fabric of our community.
Bruce S. Auerbach, Stockbridge