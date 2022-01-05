To the editor: Unfortunate omissions from an important story will bring unnecessary pain to good Berkshire nursing homes, and to their staff and the relatives of patients at them. ("'Get me out of here.' Inside the staffing crisis at Berkshire nursing homes," Eagle, Jan. 1.)
It was a serious, harmful mistake to have told only the bad side of the story, as newspapers so often do. Your reporters should have called attention, too, to the good side, and to the internet resource permitting people to inquire on their own.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has a public website showing its star ratings for nursing homes, ranging from one star (“much below average”) to five (“much above average”). It shows me six four- and five-star nursing homes within 25 miles of Stockbridge, where we live, as well as the nine that are below or much below average. That the average is not what it should be is a disgrace you properly reported. Leaving the implication, however, that all our nursing homes are one- or two-star homes, the only ones the story mentions, was improper.
Peter Strauss, Stockbridge