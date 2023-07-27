Letter: There are scenic routes around Amazon

To the editor: I completely agreed with Vicki Shufton’s recent perspective on Amazon. ("Vickie Shufton: All roads lead to Amazon," Eagle, July 13.)
We have to put our communities ahead of our convenience, or we will regret it in the long run.
Yes, shop local merchants and farms please. We love them and need them. They’re always my first choice. Even the big-box stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot need our support. That new hardware store John’s Ace Hardware and an old favorite Carr Hardware are both amazing.
Online department store type ordering can be accomplished through Wayfair, Kohl's, Target, Walmart. Books from Barnes and Noble. Groceries through Thrive and Misfit Market.
There are local online alternatives. Try One Mighty Mill out of Boston for bagels and bread. Try Sfoglini out of New York for pasta. Tost in Vermont for sparkling beverages. RockerBox in New York for spices.
Challenge yourself to not take the path of least resistance. The extra effort is worth it.
Stacy Litke, Windsor