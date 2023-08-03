Letter: There’s more work to do to prevent gun violence in Massachusetts

To the editor: Massachusetts House Judiciary Chair Mike Day has introduced important gun safety legislation (HD.4420) that would modernize our gun laws and address emerging threats to public safety in Massachusetts.
House Speaker Ron Mariano has committed to taking that bill up when the House returns to session in the fall.
HD.4420 will help keep especially dangerous weapons out of our communities by prohibiting machine gun conversion devices, raising the age to purchase semi-automatic long guns to 21 and updating our list of prohibited military-style assault weapons.
This bill also addresses the exponentially increasing problem of ghost guns: firearms with no serial numbers that can be acquired without a background check, making them highly sought after by people with criminal records. The Boston Police Department stated that ghost gun recoveries are up nearly 300 percent since 2019 when they started tracking them. These guns cannot be traced, even if recovered at a crime scene, due to their lack of serial numbers — leaving police empty-handed and victims broken-hearted.
HD.4420 shifts the responsibility of gun dealer inspections to the State Police rather than local law enforcement. Recent investigations show that more than half of the local precincts haven't conducted a gun dealer inspection since 2017. This would ensure basic safety requirements are being followed in the sale of firearms and that firearms are not being sold to people who shouldn't have them.
The bill also increases collection and analysis of data on the flow of crime guns — helping us address gun violence in an informed and effective way — and creates commissions to explore new innovative gun safety technologies. It is mind-boggling that gun manufacturers are more invested in creating more deadly weapons and marketing to children rather than implementing new technologies to help trace crime guns or keep unauthorized users from shooting an unsecured weapon. This has brought us to the fact that guns are the number-one cause of death for American children ages 1 to 17.
I fully support HD.4420 because it will help to keep our loved ones safe while not infringing on anyone's Second Amendment rights. I urge everyone reading this to contact their local representative and senator to express their support for strengthening our gun safety laws this session.
Vicki Zacharewicz, Pittsfield
The writer is the local group leader of Moms Demand Action's Berkshire County chapter.