Letter: There shouldn't be a toxic dump in anyone's backyard, Lee or elsewhere

To the editor: In an April 26 opinion piece, Berkshire Eagle columnist Clarence Fanto accused opponents of General Electric’s toxic PCB dump, to be located in Lee on the border with Lenox, as engaging in “scorched-earth” tactics without backing up that wild accusation. ("Clarence Fanto: Ready to vote? If not, keep your complaints to yourself," Eagle, April 26.)
Fanto asserted that “it seems the opposition would prefer either no cleanup — GE’s former option of ‘Monitored Natural Recovery’ — or experimentation with untried, unverified technical solutions. The bottom line result would be a riverborne PCB ‘dump’ that would continue to pollute the cherished Housatonic.”
An April 27 letter to the editor by Sage Radachowsky rebutted Fanto’s erroneous claims that toxic dump opponents have proposed “untried, unverified technical solutions.”
I wish to correct the notion that opponents to the Berkshire Toxic Dump support “no cleanup.” Cleaning the river is absolutely essential to our Berkshire environment and the health of our population. Our Berkshire communities have suffered the health and environmental consequences of GE’s poisoning of the Housatonic for decades. Making the population of Lenox and Lee suffer in perpetuity by dredging the river and placing that toxic material on top of aquifers and within close proximity of thickly settled neighborhoods, businesses, Lenox Middle and High School, and the Montessori School of the Berkshires is not in our county’s best interests.
I don’t want a toxic dump in anyone’s backyard — not mine and not yours. Why can’t a solution be found to contain GE’s toxic pollutants in a location further removed from populated communities? Why can't we all get behind that?
Josh Bloom, Lee