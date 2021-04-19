To the editor: A letter in The Eagle a while back said readers shouldn't get upset and respond to the diatribes by right-wing letter-writers.
That's probably very good advice, but I've always regarded them more with amusement than anger anyway. Actually, I'd have to add that I feel sadness at what conservatives have mutated into. That's because I grew up conservative and retain the core values. These modern Trump cultists think they're conservative, but they're wrong. They lack traditional values.
My parents both grew up poor on farms in Iowa during the depression. My dad was able to go to college on the GI Bill after serving in World War II, and became a successful businessman. But my upbringing was grounded in those rural, Depression-era values. Chief among those was "common sense," and a healthy skepticism is a big part of common sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Being a gullible sucker and falling for idiotic conspiracies or admiring a pathological liar and con man is not "conservative." It's just stupidity.
Anyone who believes the recent election was "rigged" and "stolen" in a vast conspiracy is totally lacking in common sense. When Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway coined the term "alternative facts," that really told you all you need to know about how decayed the minds of people who describe themselves as "conservative" have become.
If one person claims the Earth is flat and another person says it's round, that's not a "difference of opinion." The claim of a flat earth is not an "alternative fact," but rather a demonstration of stupidity.
My parents and the other conservatives I grew up with placed great value on science, because it's based on facts. Religion was important, but when push came to shove, they'd go with science, because that's what you do if you have common sense. The facts about the election are crystal clear, yet millions of so-called "conservatives" have chosen to live in a fictional, alternative reality. Sad.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic