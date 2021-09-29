To the editor: The Democrats call voter ID racist and immoral.

Here are 20 things you can't do without an ID: Get a bank account, buy a gun, buy ammo, buy a car, rent a car, get a passport, renew a passport, buy alcohol, rent a hotel room, get on an airplane, get a loan, get a driver's license, buy tobacco, get medication, get COVID-19 shots, go to a doctor, go to a hospital, enter a federal building, get Social Security, get a stimulus check.

If people can't get a valid ID, how do they get any government money? It does not matter whom you vote for, your vote should be legal.

Richard Hathaway, Adams

