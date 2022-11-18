To the editor: Imagine waking up with the world as you know it gone: no peace, tranquility or security; your home and land destroyed; your livelihood but a memory; railways, roads and bridges neither recognizable nor navigable; your water, electricity or gas cut off; barely any food; and if your loved ones haven’t already been killed or maimed, they could be at any moment.
All because a deranged evil megalomaniac claims it’s his right to take them. Since February, his purpose in life is to kill anyone that might prevent him from annexing their land to Mother Russia.
As we head into the coldest part of the year, much of the world could choose to shut this nightmare out of their minds and turn to seasonal joys and life as usual. Even as our Ukrainian allies remain under grave threat. Every day they face starvation, exhaustion, rape, torture, pillage, bomb attacks, shelling, suffering and nuclear annihilation, which threatens all life on our planet — even yours.
Though Ukrainians’ losses may seem insurmountable, they do their absolute best to defend what’s rightfully theirs. There is no acceptable reason why we shouldn’t help them. Period.
Vickie Newman, Dalton