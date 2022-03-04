To the editor: We all want to help the Ukrainians with the traditional generous giving of the citizens of this country. But this is not a rescue mission for an exodus of Ukrainian citizens with charitable giving.
Make no mistake, we are at war with Russia — a Cold War of sanctions trying to stop the Russian dictator in his advance into Ukraine and, later in time, its neighboring countries. A war with modern weapons to spare the lives of our sons and the sons of our allies and the lives of citizens, families and children of many countries. A war that is desperately trying to tie Vladimir Putin’s hands from using his nuclear arsenal. We may all feel terrible watching the pictures of the advancing Russian tanks, a deja vu for many of us old enough to have lived this experience in our lifetime. But this is our war, too.
So please, please, don’t complain about the price of gas, the decline of your stocks and the impending shortages that are and will continue to disrupt our lives until this is resolved. We have so much at stake here that no amount of dollars is going to resolve. If we want to stop war, if we want to secure peace, we need to accept these great inconveniences, which are nothing compared to what the Ukrainians are enduring in the name of a democratic government and in the fight against tyrannical dictators.
We need to support these sanctions and the efforts of the western world fighting for our democracy and that of other aspiring governments — a war that, we hope, will tie once and for all the hands of the Putins of this world. And that support may well come at the ballot box in November asking us to choose this fight rather than a return to selfish isolationism or Putin’s adulation or better prices at the pump.
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield