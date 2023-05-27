Letter: This isn't my dad's Republican Party

To the editor: In his recent letter, Tony Smith argued that if Donald Trump were president, Vladimir Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine. ("Letter: Takeaways from the Durham report," Eagle, May 23.)
Of course, that flies in the face of common sense. Trump absolutely adores Putin and fawns over him like a smitten schoolgirl, calling that evil, murdering dictator a "very strong leader." Trump is attracted to dictators because he has that mentality himself. Trump would have thrown Ukraine under the bus immediately. He would have denied military aid by saying it's not our problem, it's up to them to work it out or some such excuse. That's because he hates Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because Zelenskyy refused to provide dirt on the Bidens in the lead-up to the election. Everything is personal with Trump.
So what is the basis for Mr. Smith's claim? According to him, Putin would have backed down because of the mere fact that Trump is a Republican. As evidence, Smith lists a bunch of hawkish Republicans from the past who wouldn't have tolerated such aggression. When I say "the past," I mean way back, as in dead people, except for Kissinger. I can only conclude that Smith has been taking a nap for the last couple of decades. He apparently hasn't noticed that the Republican Party is nothing like it was when those guys were around. Instead, it has mutated into a cult that worships one of the most pathetic excuses for a leader in the history of this country.
Smith didn't notice, but I certainly did. That's because I grew up in a staunch Republican household in a staunch Republican community. In fact, my dad was a Republican state senator in the Midwest. I'm stunned by the direction the party has taken. Just to be clear, none of those past leaders that Smith admires, including Reagan, would have a snowball's chance in hell of leading today's GOP. They believed in civility and compromise and didn't reflexively demonize government or the other party. That's all gone. Why do you think the term "RINO" was coined? In case you don't know, that stands for "Republican in name only." In other words, if you aren't a sufficiently radical right-winger, you aren't welcome. You old traditional republicans? Get lost, you bunch of losers.
There's a movement to abandon Ukraine, and who do you think is leading it? It's Republicans, led by Trump.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic