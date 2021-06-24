To the editor: The This Story in History column on Berkshire history is a daily delight.
It has taught us about local wartime rationing, paper mills, blacksmiths, train conductors and farming during snowbound Berkshire winters. I've clipped dozens of these gems to keep with my copy of the 1939 Federal Writers' Project "The Berkshire Hills."
Jeannie Maschino's fascinating research could create an Eagle original production: Berkshire Stories in History. Tourists, schoolchildren and lots of Eagle readers would be eager to read such a book.
Sally White, Williamstown