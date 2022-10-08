To the editor: All hail Columbus Day this Oct. 10 and all its observances — from clothing sales to the summer’s last barbeque to a lazy day off.
And now is not the time or place to debate whether or not Christopher Columbus actually “discovered” America. We all know that intrepid sailors from Western Europe landed on the shores of North America long before Columbus. Honor or dishonor Columbus’ achievement, it is fact that he landed in the Bahamas in 1492. That year is arguably the most important turning point in the many thousands of years of written and archaeologically known history of the Americas — North and South.
All debate aside, I would rather focus on the relatively new observance in many communities and states across the U.S. of Indigenous Peoples Day. We can now honor the millions of native Americans who have helped make our culture and civilization what it is today. (I note, according to The Eagle, there will be a weekend of celebration and events.)
But there is much to talk about aside from local history. Most importantly, perhaps, is the contribution of the governing principles of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederation via the efforts of Benjamin Franklin, to the Articles of Confederacy in the Colonial period and to the U.S. Constitution. On another level, what about the crucial contribution of Sacagawea to the history-making success of the Lewis and Clark expedition and the importance of Navajo “code talkers” during the battles against the Japanese in the Pacific in World War II? The list could go on for pages.
There is much for all of us to learn about Indigenous American history, not only on Indigenous Peoples Day but at all times and at all levels of our educational system.
Marc Jaffe, Williamstown