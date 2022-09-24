To the editor: The recently concluded trial of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art founding director Joseph Thompson illuminates an as yet unreported risk faced by sober drivers in this area. ("Mass MoCA founding director Joseph Thompson found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide," Eagle, Sept. 23.)
If a highly inebriated driver crashes into them, the sober driver may have their life torn apart for years in ways that most of us would find truly unbearable. The jury's not-guilty decision, returned in under two hours, was the least surprising news in a long time. The public deserves to know how often this sort of thing happens. Why were these charges ever filed? Who made the decision and how often are such charges made and carried all the way to trial? By "such charges," I mean a case in which a high-risk vehicle (as is any motorcycle, which is legal, but demands high skills) with an extremely inebriated operator is killed and a sober automobile driver is subjected to a serious charge.
If responsible, sober drivers who do our best to operate safely are taking a high risk that this can happen to us whenever we get behind the wheel; we need to know about it. This feels like some sort of authoritarian regime, and it is not a welcome development. Were the charges made because of an over-zealous desire not to appear to favor "the elite"? If so, let's just say it and look at the implications for improvements in the life of the area. What talented people will want to live here if there is this kind of double standard?
In any case, what happened here was a travesty and needs to be discussed further.
Barbara Alexander, North Adams