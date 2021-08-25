To the editor: Woke up this morning wondering about the "woke" idea.
Thought it seemed nuts. Maybe not. If you really believe in the concept, here's a challenge for you to take up the charge.
The Democrat Party name must go. And go right now!
The history of this party is chock-full of racist ideas. Who led the charge for "Jim Crow" laws? Who revered a leader of the KKK for working against the 1964 civil rights laws? Which party thinks that Jan. 6 is worthy of scorn (maybe it is) but conveniently forgets the riots of the summer of 2020, burning, looting, praise for Black Lives Matter and can't find it wrong to condemn Antifa?
Space is limited here, but the lore of the racist Democrat Party is replete with other examples, so I leave it to the "woke" crowd to dig them up. I look forward to hearing new name suggestions on the nightly news soon.
If my memory is right, in the 1850s there was the "Know Nothing" party, so how about the "Do Nothing Party of America"?
And what's the deal? It isn't the Democratic Party, it's the Democrat Party.
William Dwight, Lanesborough