Those with lymphedema deserve help
To the editor: In recognition of World Cancer Day on Feb. 4, I would like to draw attention to the often neglected survivorship issue of lymphedema. This incurable but treatable condition affects 15 percent of cancer survivors overall, and 40 percent of all breast cancer survivors.
When cancer treatments remove or damage lymph nodes and vessels lymphedema can result — sometimes immediately, other times not for years after cancer treatment. All survivors are at lifetime risk of developing this chronic and potentially debilitating condition.
Worse yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover the prescription of the medically necessary compression supplies required to manage lymphedema. Without this central component of care patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization.
The cost of these compression garments is very high and is impossible to replace them every six months as recommended. Having insurance coverage to cover the expense of the much-needed garments would be very beneficial to help keep one’s lymphedema under control.
Especially during a pandemic, patients must have access to care. On behalf of the millions of Americans with lymphedema, please ask Congress to close this coverage gap by visiting LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org.
Sandra Zepka, North Adams