To the editor: As a former timeshare owner at Stonegate, I would hope Great Barrington's leadership could leverage the foreclosure at 111 West Ave. into an opportunity to provide mixed-income, multifamily housing at Stonegate as well as the adjacent properties at 95 and 113 West Ave. ("Great Barrington is trying to collect nearly $200,000 in back taxes from a property called Stonegate. Problem is, there are 620 owners," Eagle, Oct. 1.)
The timeshare vision was for three interconnected timeshare properties of walking trails, a swimming pool and tennis courts while preserving a historic house and brick multifamily residences and accommodating well-sited future development. Failed leadership on the part of the initial developer and then the subsequent Stonegate management and board of trustees led to piecemeal subdivision and eventually the collapse of the Stonegate Condominium Trust. Timeshare owners had limited capacity to control this decline. Town line departments have maintained the properties’ safety by turning off the water, clearing of fallen trees, and providing Police Department monitoring.
While I had been a timeshare owner in Great Barrington for 27 years, I have always been impressed with the imagination and fortitude of the local citizens and development community to make interesting things happen in their town.
What is surprisingly lacking now is a concerted effort by the board and various departments to reestablish a vision and utilize municipal authority to develop a mixed-income, multifamily housing community at Stonegate that enhances the site and protects to the extent possible historic resources.
Larry Koff, Boston