To the editor: Many years ago, I taught courses on U.S. history to high school juniors.
We touched upon slavery, the Civil War, aborted reconstruction, the removal of Native Americans to reservations in the west, the 19th century exploitation of Mexicans and Chinese in California and the imprisonment of Japanese families in World War II. I taught these pretty much as isolated events and can’t recall ever using the concept of “white supremacy.”
Only after participating in a 10-week series titled Sacred Ground sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church in Williamstown did I realize how much these events were interconnected. All of them demonstrate how white Euro-Americans dominated the world for over four centuries at the expense of people of color and continue to do so.
In America, white veterans overwhelmingly received more benefits from the GI Bill than African Americans who also served in World War II. Building the interstate highway system wiped out many communities of color, and echoes of Jim Crow actions and attitudes remain in spite of the progress that has been made in civil rights.
The films and readings in the Sacred Ground series also helped me realize how I have benefited from white supremacy. I’ve never faced unreasonable obstacles in getting a loan, choosing a college, deciding upon a place to live, nor have I ever had to fear leaving my house or being pulled over because of some minor driving infraction.
My growing awareness of white dominance has caused me to wonder what we might do to help undermine the overwhelming inertia of white supremacy actions and attitudes toward people of color. An essential first step is for us to acknowledge that billions have suffered the damage done by four centuries of white dominance and that many cultures have been devalued in the process.
Yes, millions of courageous persons have taken action to combat racism and other prejudices, yet so much more needs to be done. Growing up in our culture results in our psyches being drenched with white supremacy values that those of us in the dominant culture feel comfortable with, so rather than acknowledging facts, we are tempted to deny or ignore their reality.
We need a new mindset which recognizes that skin colors are secondary features and interfere with becoming aware that we are finite and fallible, and that we are all ultimately in this together and should act accordingly.
Richard Markham, Adams