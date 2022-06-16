To the editor: I was a member of the Democratic Charter Commission in 1978-79.
The commission was formed to write a charter reflective of the national party’s charter with equal membership of women and men, and inclusion of minority segments of the electorate on the Democratic State Committee. The other task was to establish rules for nominating and platform conventions.
The first nominating convention after the charter was accepted was in 1982 where former Gov. Michael Dukakis won the endorsement over incumbent Gov. Ed King. The Berkshire Eagle coverage was extensive.
The 15 percent rule was a major issue with arguments on both sides: one that it was exclusive, the other that it would allow on the Democratic Primary ballot those who were antithetical to the platform and party values.
Subsequent to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision determining that “money is speech,” the 15 percent rule seems more important than ever. Anyone could buy their way onto the ballot by paying people to collect 10,000 signatures. The convention attendees, rather pejoratively deemed “active and interested" in a recent op-ed ("Rep. Smitty Pignatelli: It’s time to rethink Democratic state convention," Eagle, June 10) are actually informed people broadly representative of the platform of the Democratic Party and its values, in contrast to the Republicans with no party platform. Convention-goers are men and women who are “values voters” informed and committed to good government in Massachusetts.
I am not opposed to ranked voting, but Rep. Pignatelli fails to note that it mirrors the 15 percent convention rule. Ranked voting drops off lowest vote-getters, then applies their numbers to another. At convention, those voters whose first choice failed to reach 15 percent then vote on subsequent ballots for their next choice, until majority is achieved or opponents concede.
Personally, the value of some 40 years of attending both platform and nominating conventions, listening to the opinions, and meeting the delegates and candidates has been a marvelous opportunity to refresh my appreciation for our shared commitment to the values of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. I urge anyone who has the chance, including our elected representatives, to attend a future convention. I attended the June 4 convention virtually.
Mary K. O’Brien, Lenox
The writer is a member emerita of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.