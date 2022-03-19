To the editor: We commend the city for attending to the amenities at Pontoosuc Lake Park in their design and visioning project laid out in two recent public meetings. ("Concepts for Pontoosuc Lake Park could bring a swimming beach and gathering space to the park's northern shore," Eagle, Feb. 22.)
However, we are concerned that the seven designs proposed don’t pay sufficient attention to what were the top three issues indicated by the public in the survey they conducted: a swimming beach (an overwhelming first with more than 80 percent support), new picnic areas and restrooms. The recent public meeting at City Hall confirmed the view that more people swim on the south side of the park; none of the designs address swimming on that side of the lake.
We fully expect people to continue swimming there no matter what. In that case, we think it important to prepare for this and incorporate a design for a safe and easy access for swimming there.
John and Mary Dickson, Pittsfield