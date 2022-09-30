To the editor: The 2022 Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon was the last organized and supervised by race director Patty Spector.
Patty had directed the Josh for decades, a job that required a massive time commitment. Over the last few years, this job has become increasingly complex, with new concerns including the pandemic, Stockbridge Bowl contamination, the wavering commitment by Tanglewood to the event, late changes in the course of the race, etc.
With all of this, Patty had to demonstrate judgment, flexibility and political savvy (and many other skills) to maintain the high level of this competition. Patty was always there for Josh participants, and she was always very responsive when racers asked for all types of assistance. She always got loner participants into the race even when they had no real ties to the area.
Patty has left a massive imprint on this iconic Berkshire event. We hope future directors of the event can maintain her skillful direction and responsiveness to racer and community concerns.
Fred Landes, Pittsfield
Richie Simons, Pittsfield
Jeff Siegel, Pittsfield
The writers competed in the 2022 Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon under the team name "When the Schvitz Hits the Fan."