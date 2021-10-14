To the editor: I agree with Joyce Wrend's letter on why cloth diapers are cheaper and better than disposables. ("Letter: A solution for the crisis of diaper need," Eagle, Tuesday.)
What did we do without disposable diapers in the past? Americans generally used cloth diapers. Our family had about six or seven dozen of them and when I was 13, I used to wash them in hot water with bleach and detergent, hang them on a line to dry in the sun, then fold them so they would fit nicely. We had an automatic washing machine, but when it needed repairs we went to a public "washeteria" and used their dryers. Mother said that before she had a washing machine, she used a diaper pail with borax water for rinsed diapers then washed them on the rub board or boiled them and dried them on the line. It was quite a bit of work.
About the time I did the family wash, I visited Mexico where I observed toddlers wearing shirts but no pants and being trained to use the toilet or outhouse without the problem of diapers. Their homes usually had tile floors and patios so accidents were not that serious. When my own babies arrived, I lived in Germany and intended to use cloth diapers, but the washing machines at the American Forces launderette did not have hot enough water to get diapers really clean which caused diaper rash, so I reluctantly switched to disposables. I found out that Germans had washers that would boil the clothes and that they toilet trained their children very early by putting them on the potty just after they fed them.
Disposable diapers are a problem in that they generally collect for some time before they are picked up by the trash hauler, then they use up a lot of space in landfills or have to be incinerated. Perhaps we should consider boiling cloth diapers again. Or if the baby is able to walk, he or she can be trained. A great book is "Toilet Training in Less Than a Day," which even has a great section on how to teach your child to follow directions.
Katherine Montgomery, North Adams