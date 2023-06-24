Letter: Three cheers for Community Health Programs

To the editor: I was gratified to read in Wednesday’s Berkshire Eagle that the Community Health Programs' Mobile Health team was selected as a finalist for the “Excellence Resilience” award by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network.
This past April, my wife and I received our COVID-19 boosters from one of the CHP mobile health vehicles parked, respectively, at Guido’s in Pittsfield and at the Otis Poultry Farm. We both found the CHP staff to be highly efficient, competent and friendly. As reported by The Eagle, in addition to vaccination, CHP offers many health and medical services through the Mobile Health team and will be adding three new vehicles.
This is of vital importance to many in our community who might otherwise find such help difficult to obtain. Congratulations to the CHP Mobile Health team for this richly deserved honor.
Dr. Charles I. Wohl, Lenox
The writer was the medical director and a staff physician at the CHP Neighborhood Health Center in Pittsfield.