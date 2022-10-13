To the editor: The upcoming midterm election and possibly the 2024 general election could revolve around three major issues: internal threats to our democracy, abortion and inflation.
Polls show almost 60 percent of the U.S. population is concerned with threats to our democracy posed by far-right, un-American extremists who continue to believe the false narrative put out by Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him by election officials in states across the country. These allegations were shown to be baseless in more than 60 court cases, many of which were presided over by Trump-appointed judges, but this didn't stop Trump's stormtrooper followers from conducting an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when they stormed our seat of government.
The partisan U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion case allowing states to implement anti-abortion laws. About 70 percent of Americans believe women should be allowed to choose to have abortions, and probably a higher percentage believe abortions should be permitted for incest, rape and medical conditions. This issue might be almost as important to Americans as the threats to our democracy.
Lastly, the high inflation created by the opening up of our economy after the pandemic, the dismal response by the Federal Reserve to act to control inflation, and the huge amount of spending by the Biden administration has had a significant impact on consumers. However, the economy had to come back once pandemic restrictions were removed. Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve fell asleep and did not raise interest rates and stop bond purchases until inflation was rampant. The Federal Reserve must continue its restrictive monetary policy, and the Biden administration should reign in large-scale spending.
Donald Moskowitz, Londonderry, N.H.