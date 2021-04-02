To the editor: Between the pandemic, rising unemployment, the protests for racial justice and climate change, the last year has made it clear just how inequitable our society has been.
Now that Congress is beginning to prepare a recovery plan, we have an opportunity to transform our society and address these related issues all at once. We need a bold plan that truly helps people recover and doesn’t simply “return to normal.”
Here in Pittsfield, about 106 people have died of COVID, and as of January, the city’s unemployment rate has been at 8.4 percent, which is 0.6 percent higher than the state average. At the federal level, unemployment was at 6.2 percent in February. As you can see, the unemployment rate for Pittsfield is higher than the national average.
The Transitional Housing for Recovery in Viable Environments Demonstration Program Act, or the Thrive Act, seeks to create jobs, for example, in the alternative energy sector. As people lose jobs due to COVID or technical advancements, they can learn new skills. With those new skills, they can find work and stimulate the economy. This will all positively impact people’s physical and mental health. I have reached out to Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Richard Neal about the Thrive Act. The time to change our world for the better is now or never.
Lois Prew, Pittsfield