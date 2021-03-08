To the editor: I hear Charlie Baker's hair is on fire.
Well, my nerves are fried. I’m a 73-year-old woman suffering from chronic despair, a morbidity of physiological and psychological malaise, in the hinterlands of Western Massachusetts.
My unemployment benefits, due to an administrative glitch, aren’t paid. I’m not able to get vaccinated despite qualifying.
I’ve pleaded for help from my state representative and federal senator. I’ve heard not a peep, nada, nothing. (A thank you courtesy email would help.)
Like the Rolling Stones, I can’t get no satisfaction. I’ve tried and I’ve tried and I’ve tried. I’m hearing our democracy is at risk. Extremism is blamed. I think it’s also governmental dysfunction at every level failing to support the constituents they represent.
Anne Rye, Lenox