To the editor: Pittsfield, like all Berkshire County towns, has typical garden-variety lawn signs.
There are ones stating houses for sale, tag sales, music lessons, lost animals, power washing, a district attorney campaign, etc. While driving down the street, it is very distracting. Which one to pay attention to? Which one is the most important one? Will any honestly impact this town and community that I love? And if so which one?
The navy blue and white sign that states "Tim Shugrue for District Attorney" is the one that will make the difference for you and your neighbors.
Tim has three-plus decades as an attorney and has tried hundreds of cases.
Please follow me and other Berkshire voters to the polls Sept. 6 to vote in Tim Shugrue as the county’s new DA.
Lucinda Croce, Pittsfield