Letter: Time for Housatonic School building to go

To the editor: The time has come to retire the Housatonic School.
Proposals for the property suggest 10 or 14 apartments, and one developer is asking taxpayers to help with up to $2 million.
If sold or given away to the developer, where are they going to park? The school is landlocked with only enough space to drive a vehicle around the building. On one side is the only park in Housatonic, on the other side the Housatonic War Memorial Building, which is known as the community center. Are we prepared to give that parking away? There are many youth programs that will be impacted significantly; where are all those cars going to park?
If the building is transferred to the developer or in the town’s ownership, the taxpayers will have to pay for any asbestos removal found during the renovation or removal of said building.
I believe the residence of Housatonic would be better served by the removal of the building and adding to the park with a pavilion.
One only needs to look at the Sheffield Town Parks beautiful pavilion. Just imagine community musicals, sitting around picnic tables or enjoying watching your children play.
We truly have wasted a great amount of time and energy on this build. It’s time for this building to go.
Andy Moro, Housatonic