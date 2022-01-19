To the editor: For the sixth time in a decade, the Massachusetts Legislature is considering a bill that would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults the option to get prescription medication to peacefully end intolerable suffering (An Act Relative to End of Life Choices, H.2381/S.1384).
Currently, medical aid-in-dying is authorized in 10 states (Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Vermont, Hawaii, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and Maine) plus Washington, D.C. Such laws recognize the right of individuals to make voluntary and informed decisions about their end-of-life care.
Today, 73 million people have the option to do so with integrity and support. These laws have withstood the test of time and several court challenges since Oregon enacted the nation's first medical aid-in-dying law in 1994 that took effect in 1997.
It is time to make Massachusetts to become the 12th jurisdiction to give terminally ill and mentally capable patients the autonomy, the respect, and the peace of mind to make the best decision for themselves. The fact that this bill provides an alternative to suffering at the end of life is a blessing and a personal decision.
Certainly, one can decide not to use this option, but for it to be denied to someone because another person objects to it seems downright wrong. Despite the wonderful hospice and palliative care services available, as well as advances in pain management, there still are too many terminally ill people dying with intolerable pain and unrelieved suffering.
Massachusetts had the ballot issue of medical aid-in-dying 10 years ago in 2012, which voters narrowly defeated 51-49 percent, but it passed overwhelmingly in Berkshire County, and a November 2019 Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll shows 70 percent of state voters support it. A side benefit throughout the state has been an increased opportunity to promote discussion within families and communities and among attorneys, clergy and physicians regarding end-of-life care issues.
Ten years of debate on this urgent issue is long enough. Public testimony regarding the current legislation was held on Oct. 31, 2021, before the Joint Committee on Public Health. Let's make this the year for a Massachusetts "End of Life Options Act" to be voted out of that committee and heard and debated by the entire Legislature.
Kathy McKnight, Williamstown